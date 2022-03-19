BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has warned retiring soldiers of the Nigerian Armed Forces to be wary of subversive element within the society, urging them to stay away from these elements and remain loyal to the Nigerian military.

Admiral Gambo spoke at the passing out of 329 military personnel from the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) in Lagos urging the soldiers to also remain loyal to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, especially as the insecurity within country has taken a new dimension.

He warned the retiring trainees of the centre to beware of the challenges common with post service year, adding that the level of insecurity within the country has taken a new dimension hence they must be wary of subversive elements within the environment and avoid associating with them.

Gambo was the Special Guest of Honour during the passing out ceremony of the NAFRC Course 1/2022 Stream one, where 258 Nigerian Army personnel, 59 Nigerian Navy and 12 Nigerian Air Force graduated from the course.

His words: “So many challenges are associated with post service life which include how you manage your resources especially your retirement benefits among others.

“Also, influence from members of your family and friends, management of your physical and mental health as well as integrating with the civil society must be properly managed.

“Therefore, I urge you to be proactive in your conduct in order to overcome these challenges because your loyalty to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the Federal Republic is non- negotiable.”

Gambo said that it was also risky for them to embark on a new lifestyle that was above their means or engage in non lucrative ventures, neither should they abstain from physical exercises.

“The society will expect high moral standards and discipline from you and you will have to prove that you passed through a highly disciplined system.

“I am sure that your training exposed you to several vocational opportunities and general management skills to alleviate above mentioned pitfalls inorder to have a stress-free and meaningful life in retirement,” he said.

The CNS said that the trainee pre-retirement course was designed to reorientate and position them for a successful reintegration into civil life after a commendable service.

“It is our expectations that after your graduation, the services at this centre will continue to get positive feedback as you gallantly serve through post service life.

“You will from now on take full charge as planners and executors of your personal daily activities.

“This may sound exciting and promising but beware, you will need to properly manage your freedom and make good use of your resources inorder to be successful,” he said.

Gambo noted that the graduands were still beneficiaries of the National Health Insurance Scheme programme.

“I therefore, adviced you to do the necessary documentation to enable you access post retirement medical care without deduction from your retirement benefits,” he said.

The CNS urged the graduands to justify the magnanimity of President Muhammadu Buhari who had continued to support the armed forces especially retiring personnel as observed in the enhanced welfare packages.

Gambo also commended the leadership of the NAFRC under Air Vice Marshal Idi Lubo for it’s effort at ensuring that discharging trainees are exposed to master trends in global entrepreneurship and management frame.

“Your reviewed curriculum has enabled personnel to benefit from the modern trend of doing business.

“I urge the Commandant to continue this laudable initiative for high quality human resource development so that the high standard for which the centre is known for is sustained,” the CNS said.

Also speaking, Lubo said that over 50,000 personnel of the armed forces had been trained in NAFRC since it’s inception in the 1980’s.

“The centre has also successfully trained members of paramilitary agencies as well as members from federal ministries, departments and agencies.

“The training the centre provides help beneficiaries to be equiped with skills for self sustenance and meaningful income while approaching life with a positive mindset.

“This will enable them contribute meaningfully to their various societies thus reducing crime, criminality as well as other vices from our society,” he said.

AVM Lubo congratulated the retiring trainees of NAFRC Course 1/2022 for the laudable achievement, noting that, “the successful completion of these courses is proof of your determination, commitment and discipline in the number of years of your active military service to our dear land.

“The training you acquired in the last three months is to enable you contribute positively to their various societies and thus helping to build a greater Nigeria,” he said.

The NAFRC Commandant thanked President Buhari for his continuous support to the development of the military and also extended his appreciation to the families of the retiring personnel for their love and support over the past years.

