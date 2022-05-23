The Lagos State Government has counselled residents against patronising the services of unlicensed e-hailing operators within the state as they pose security threats to safety of lives and property.

The advisory was issued yesterday by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who disclosed that the state government had observed high levels of non-compliance by some unlicensed operators that violate the guidelines developed to regulate their activities.

Expressing the state government’s displeasure over the refusal of the app owners and partners (drivers) to comply with the law guiding their operation in the wake of criminal activities in the state, Oladeinde frowned at the use of unauthorised operators by driver partners and commuting public.

Maintaining that the state government had held a series of meetings to geared towards compliance with the regulations guiding e-hailing operation within the metropolis, Oladeinde urged residents to ensure that they patronised only the licensed service providers.

This, according to him, is because many of the unauthorised operators do not have traceable operational base within the state in case of emergencies, security or safety concerns.

Highlighting the importance of safety of lives and property in the metropolis, the Commissioner declared that only eight out of the several e-hailing operators are registered and recognised by the state government.

He listed the operators licensed by the Lagos State Government to provide e-hailing services as Lagos Ride, Uber, Bolt, Let Me Run, Global Taxi, Zoom Run, Treepz (Plenty Waka) and Shuttlers.

Oladeinde further disclosed that In-drivers, Rida and some others, are not licensed, and urged the commuting public to be wary of transacting business with them.

While assuring that the state government would soon start clamping down on the violating operators, the Transport Commissioner enjoined the residents to collaborate by reporting any e-hailing operators different from the ones duly registered.