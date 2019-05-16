Segun Showunmi

Nature makes fine gold go through the fire to purify it and make it into finer gold. Any sincere observer of the travails of ‘Oloye’ as he is fondly called will see nothing but an excessive attempt to destroy a man whose destiny is firmly in the hand of his Creator. How does one explain this new set of activities directed at making uncomfortable, embarrassing and harassing the senate president and his family.

If the history of the case that went all the way to the Supreme Court in the infamous ICPC trials does not represent a completion of the matter, what do honest Nigerians make of this hasty double jeopardy efforts of the EFCC? Surely, like the previous attempt, this one too will end in disgrace and would only propel Bukola Saraki to higher levels of love from his followers and the conscientious people around.

What are Bukola’s sins, save for emerging as Senate President of the 8th Senate in spite of the meddlesomeness of the cabal of APC into what ordinarily is a selection process of peers relying on their rules! Can the handlers of this regime soberly say that he had done anything other than that which is allowed in a multi party democracy, where qualified persons lobby and scheme for positions!

There is a falling to which the souls of men must strive to rid themselves, for while the scheming is ongoing, all might scheme, but once one has been favoured, it is ridiculous, incongruous to hold a grudge and elevate same to enmity, an enmity of monstrous bile, induced hatred, which all rightly guided persons must seek to purge themselves of, otherwise eternal damnation awaits the individual who abuses authority!

This persecution becomes more offensive given that the senate under Senate President Olubukola Abubakar Saraki has performed better than all others before it in terms of its duties by way of bills, oversight and legislative responsibilities on the side of the country and its citizens! Notwithstanding the attitude of the Buhari-led Executive and the posturing of some of its ministers and agency heads, in true manner of one who understands the higher ideals of leadership, Bukola has ensured that the ship of state is not grounded to a halt, at the same time ensuring that the independence of the Legislature is not trampled upon.

The apparatchik of state went into the 2019 elections in Kwara with brazing audacity in a bid to get the people of Kwara to dump their benefactor in such a way that might affect the noble history of that town if care is not taken to ensure outsiders do not dictate the pace of a revered Nigerian state.

Again, but for the higher ideals of leadership, which made Oloye take that in his stride, and reason that no Kwaran must die or be maimed because of reactionary agents and enemies of the people, perhaps the story might have really been centred around avoidable chaos and killings.

Bukola reasoned like a true leader: maybe Otoge indeed; maybe the people do not want all he does for them, how he promotes their sons and daughters, how he does continuous medical supports to the downtrodden.

Perhaps his generosity is no more desired, and while he leads them in love, they may prefer those who care not about them and who would destroy the family bond that all Kwarans have enjoyed from a legacy nurtured and passed on from Olusola Abubakar Saraki senior, which Olubukola Abubakar Saraki junior has, through thick and thin, kept faith with.

Time will tell if the people of Kwara made the right decision on that day, time will tell boya Otoge abi Kotoge!

As for the future, behold, I see an effectual door opened before Olubukola Abubakar Saraki, one that will prepare him for succession, for the baton will be passed to the long awaited divine leaders. The belly of time is pregnant, and in full season, the entire world will learn of Olubukola Abubakar Saraki, Senate President of the 8th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the bridge, the urbane, the digital leader, the one that will hold the numerous tribes and tongues of Nigeria together.

One only needs to look at the generation holding sway now to know that the clock is ticking and power must change hands now.

Dear Olubukola Abubakar Saraki, stay strong. This too shall pass, and when the siege is over, you can be sure that the great Rewarder is more than able to perfect all things concerning you and the country Nigeria. Kwarans, if you like, sit idly, while enemies of Kwara plan to destroy your pride. Rest assured that a larger space, made up of thinking persons see the bright light in your midst. Like it is with prophets of the past eras, he will be honored and supported from far and near!

Showunmi is of the PDP Ogun State