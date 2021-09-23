The immediate president of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih has picked a return ticket to the federation board after he defeated his challenger, Bolaji Agarawu by five votes at the zonal election held in Ibadan.

Orbih received a new mandate to represent the zone and will again be seeking to head the board for the 2021 to 2025 cycle.

Speaking after he was declared winner, Orbih expressed gratitude to the delegates and promised to work towards improving on the popularity of badminton in the South West and Nigeria

In Enugu, queen of the badminton court, Oby Solaja, a former national and continental champion, had her mandate overwhelmingly reaffirmed as she obtained the four available votes, with Ebonyi State representative abstaining.

Four years ago, she amassed three votes to narrowly edge out contender, David Onuoha of Ebonyi State who got two votes. This time around, there was no opposing vote as she was acclaimed to have represented the zone well.

The 2019 Africa Woman in Badminton Award winner remarked after the election: “It is with deep appreciation and great sense of responsibility that I speak with you today. I sincerely thank you for believing in me.”

Magnanimous in victory, she counseled that the spirit of sportsmanship should prevail calling on her sole opponent to team up so that the South East will bring up more talents.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.