By Zika Bobby

BGEN, a specialist, multi-discipline engineering solutions business, has launched an international operation to meet an increase in demand from major global companies requiring bespoke mechanical and electrical engineering services in Africa.

Based in Lagos, an experienced management team have been appointed to oversee growth and use homegrown talent to deliver local and international client projects.

“On the back of decades of successful project experience in the continent, the launch of an African operation was the next logical step for the business,” says Robin Whitehead, chief executive at BGEN. “We have strong demand from our existing client base for support in Africa, and I’m confident the diverse, experienced management team will achieve great things in terms of sustainably growing the business through the employment of local resource. As a company, it’s important we support the people and communities within which we operate.”

“The company will provide a range of mechanical and electrical services including design and management, HVAC and building services, instrumentation and control systems, LV assemblies and system integration, LV/MV power distribution, piping systems and steel fabrication. The company will initially support its existing and new Nigerian-based clients along with those based in countries including Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana and Kenya. The operation will be headed up by a senior management team including Vinnie Edge (international & strategic business director at BGEN), Don Foy (managing director at BGEN International, Nigeria) and Bolaji Sofoluwe (chair of BGEN International, Nigeria). The team, with more than 60 years’ combined experience operating in the continent, have specific market entry expertise, an exceptional understanding of the African marketplace, and a wealth of engineering knowledge.”

“We already have an enviable client list including multinationals such as Diageo, Mondelez and PZ Cussons, having successfully completed more than 200 projects in Africa,” Edge said at the briefing.

“We’re looking forward to supporting local and international businesses in the region with bespoke electrical and mechanical engineering services to help optimise their operations. At a personal level, I’m looking forward to supporting the company as we look to create a positive legacy in the continent,” he added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .