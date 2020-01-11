Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have abducted seven people along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

Sources said Boko Haram ambushed a commercial vehicle conveying some travellers which included some military and police personnel in plain clothes and forcefully took away seven of the commuters including those suspected to be military and police personnel.

The incident occurred at about 12 noon on Thursday around volatile Jakana though details of the attack were sketchy as at press time. Neither the military nor police have reacted to the incident.

The Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, the only road believed to be safe has experienced security threats in recent time. On Monday evening, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Olusegun Adeniyi was ambushed by Boko Haram on the same road, leaving two soldiers injured and the commander’s official badly injured.

The incident occurred few days after the military shut down the road over security threats by Boko Haram terrorists.