Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Newly promoted General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army Maiduguri and Sector Commander (Sector 1) Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Abdulmalik Bulama Biu said troops in the counter-insurgency operation would not be deterred by recent ambush of military personnel and aids workers in Borno State.

Biu while speaking at a reception organised for his recent promotion to the rank of Major General and confirmation as the substantive GOC by the division in Maiduguri yesterday said the officers and soldiers in the frontline would remain resolute in their mandate to end insurgency.

“We will not be deterred by the recent ambush of our troops and the humanitarian workers. We assured that we will do what is needful to bring the situation under control,” he declared.

He spoke in reaction to the ambush of troops along Maiduguri-Damaturu road by Boko Haram on Wednesday and the killing of six aid workers near Damasak in the northern part of Borno on Thursday. A colonel, captain and two soldiers were killed in the Wednesday ambush

The GOC also said insecurity was a leveler, maintaining that nobody is spared in an insecure environment. “The governor is not spared likewise even the messengers in the office. The woman in the market and the man or woman on the streets, the journalists even with the mighty pen is not spared with insecurity around,” he said.