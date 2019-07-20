Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Newly-promoted General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army Maiduguri and Sector Commander (Sector 1) Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Abdulmalik, Bulama Biu, said troops in the counter-insurgency operation would not be deterred by the recent ambush of military personnel and aids workers in Borno State.

Biu while speaking at a reception organised for his recent promotion to the rank of Major General and confirmation as the substantive GOC by the division in Maiduguri said the officers and soldiers on the frontline would remain resolute in their mandate to end the insurgency.

“We will not be deterred by the recent ambush of our troops and the humanitarian workers. We assured that we will do what is needful to bring the situation under control,” he declared.

He spoke in reaction to the ambush of troops along Maiduguri-Damaturu road by Boko Haram on Wednesday and six aid workers near Damasak in the northern part of Borno on Thursday. A colonel, captain and three soldiers were killed in the Wednesday ambush

The GOC also said insecurity is a leveller, maintaining that nobody is spared in an insecure environment. “The governor is not spared likewise even the messengers in the office. The woman in the market and the man or woman on the streets, the journalists even with the mighty pen is not spared with insecurity around,” he said.

He appealed to people to collaborate with the security agencies to end the security challenge in the North East.

He also urged Boko Haram to lay down their arms and embrace peace. He said the people of Borno and other northeastern states had suffered enough and needed peace. “We do not need to continue to confront ourselves; let’s sit down to hear ourselves. There is time for everything and this suffering is enough,” he said.

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Benson Akinroluyo described the GOC as a general who “commands from the frontline and not from the rare.”

He thanked President Mohammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai for the accelerated promotion given to the commanding officer, his confirmation from acting capacity to substantive GOC and special army chief recognition.

The reception was attended by the Borno State deputy governor, Usman Kadafru; Shehu of Dikwa, Masta El-Kanemi, top military officers including Cameroonian Sector Commander, Brig-Gen. Mohammed Bouba among others.