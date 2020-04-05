Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Tukur Buratai, has assured wounded troops admitted at a military medical facility in Maiduguri, Borno State of quality medical treatment.

Buratai, who visited troops at the Nigerian Army 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri on Sunday with top army officers, said the army would ensure the wounded troops received better medication. He met each of the troops and wished them well.

The troops were injured in a bloody encounter with Boko Haram terrorists at Gorgi southwestern part of Borno on March 22. The military said 47 soldiers and officers were killed in the ambush.

The hospital management said some of the injured troops had been moved to an army hospital for more treatment.

The army chief had earlier on the March 25, sent the Army Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP), Maj Gen Udo to visit the wounded troops.