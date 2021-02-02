Maiduguri, the capital of northeast Borno State, has been thrown into a week-long blackout after Boko Haram attacked an electricity tower at the city outskirts.

Boko Haram had, early last week, blown off a transmission tower which supplies electricity from the national grid to Maiduguri, security sources and multiple power distribution officials told Daily Sun, pleading anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to newsmen on the incident.

“Boko Haram blew off a transmission tower along Damboa in the early hours of Monday last week. This is why there is no electricity in Maiduguri for almost 10 days now,” an official said.

Many residents said neither the Yola Distribution Company, which distributes power to most parts of Borno, nor the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has issued any statement on the development. They also complained the blackout was affecting their economy.

“I spend about N5,000 daily on diesel to power my welding machines for works because I need to deliver to those who gave me work. It is now nine days and government is not telling us anything,” Abubakar Saleh, a welder told Daily Sun.