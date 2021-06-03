From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
Boko Haram has attacked Borno volatile town days after a fierce encounter with the military troops in the central part of the state.
The insurgents pushed their way through the security measures at the outskirts to enter Damboa, a town located some 87 kilometres south of Maiduguri, Borno capital, yesterday, residents said.
Daily Sun learnt Boko Haram came at about 12 noon, firing sporadically and targeting military bases.
“Residents were thrown into panic and some may have fled the town,” a Maiduguri resident who spoke to his relations amid the shooting said.
Efforts to get further details about the attack did not yield results as residents could not be reached on through telephone. Two military sources claimed the attack was repelled by troops, but that the reporter could not authenticate the claims from the military authority at the theatre, at press time.
