Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Over a dozen people have been missing after Boko Haram attack on a community near Chibok, south of Borno.

The insurgents raided Kwarangulum and Ntsiha, two remote but volatile communities about five or six kilometres to Chibok on Tuesday night.

“Many people fled into the bush when Boko Haram set fire to houses. Some of the people who ran into the bushes are yet to return to the town,” Adamu Maina, a Chibok resident told our correspondent.

He said he was in the town early on Wednesday and found out that most of his relations were missing.

“Some might have been kidnapped by Boko Haram while some might still be trapped in the bushes afraid to return home,” he disclosed.

Some locals claimed the insurgents seized three operational vehicles: one belonging to the military and the other two for Civilian JTF and vigilante group after a fierce battle with military troops.

The military could not confirm or deny the incident at press time.

Kwarangulum and Ntsiha have been attacked twice this year by Boko Haram. The Tuesday night attack was the fifth on the communities in three years.