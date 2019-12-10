Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

An army commander and two soldiers have been feared killed by explosives buried on a road by Boko Haram in the northern part of Borno.

The vehicle conveying the commander and two other soldiers on patrol at Marte a community around the Lake Chad shores ran over explosives buried on the way at the weekend.

An army officer, a major believed to be the commander of the 153 Task Force Battalion in Marte in the patrol vehicle was killed. Two other soldiers were also feared killed, two military sources said.

The army has not confirmed the incident. Army spokesman, Col Sagir Musa could not be reached on his mobile phone for comment.

Marte was seized by Boko Haram in 2014 and was later recovered by the military until early this year when it fell into Boko Haram hands.