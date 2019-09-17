Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has demanded more protection around the outskirts of Maiduguri to thwart attempts by terrorists to infiltrate the state capital.

Zulum said this when he visited Dalori community, located behind the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) following Boko Haram attack in the area on Sunday.

The governor directed the state ministry of works to move escavators to the area to dig more trenches behind the university as part of measures to halt the movement of the terrorists into the city.

Heavy firing of guns were heard on Sunday night behind the university, a development that created panic on the campus. Students and residents scampered for safety for the period that the gun shots lasted.

There were fears in the city, that the insurgents may be targetting the university community as the area of the firing was just few metres away. Some students said they fled their hostels in fear as gun shots reverberated in their room for almost an hour.

The university Director of Information, Malam Mohammed Tanko, however said the university was not eh target of the attack.

He also denied claims of any casualty on the campus.

Military sources told Daily Sun the insurgents were already advancing toward the university, about 2 kilometres southeast of the city, but were pushed back by military troops around the area.

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Olusegun Adeniyi did not respond to call from the reporter about the incident. The Sunday attack, was the thirdin two months,from insurgents.