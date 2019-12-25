Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than six persons have been killed and three others injured on Christmas Eve attack on Borno community by Boko Haram.

Some insurgents attacked Kwaaagilim village in Chibok Local Government in the southern part of Borno on Tuesday, the eve of Christmas.

Sources said Boko Haram struck in the town at about 6 pm while most residents were preparing for the Christmas Eve church services.

Borno State governor, Babagsna Zulum confirmed the attack during his visit to Uba in Askira-Uba Local Government near Chibok.

“It is unfortunate that yesterday, Borko Haram insurgents attacked Kearagilim of Chibok local government where six people were killed, three injured,” Zulum disclosed while addressing some All Progressives Congress (APC) members at Uba.

The state Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Nuhu Clark, who hails from the area, also said two females were abducted by the terrorists.

He said all the three injured persons were taken to a public hospital near the area, where they were responding to treatment.