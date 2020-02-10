Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Nigerian military has said ten people were killed in Boko Haram attack on Borno highway late Sunday night.

Boko Haram attacked about 100 vehicles parked along the road at Auno, a small town on Maiduguri-Damaturu highway on Sunday night. Residents said over 30 people were killed, some burnt among them over a dozen vehicles including trucks conveying foods and cement.

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Olusegun Adeniyi at a briefing said the insurgents came on motorcycles set fire to vehicles parked in the town and went back to hibernate in the same town where they allegedly came out to attack troops.

“I express my profound sadness over the incident. It is wicked, sad. The report of 30 people killed in yesterday (Sunday) attack was untrue and misleading. We recovered three corpses yesterday and seven this morning (Monday),” Adeniyi said.

He expressed concern about commuters and travelers trapped along the road. “Why should people who know the military closes the road at 4 pm start a journey to or from Maiduguri?” he asked.

He said over 200 vehicles were parked at Auno, Jakana and Kukareta in the night in an area battling with Boko Haram violence. He urged people to comply with security measures put on ground by the military for the safety of lives and property. He advised the people to always start their journey in time so as not to be trapped on the road.

Earlier, Borno State governor Babagana Zulum during a visit to the scene expressed shock at the incident. He said residents of Auno told him over 30 people were killed in the attack. He said he had discussed with the military on the need to establish a unit in the town.

“We’ve made several efforts to establish a military unit at Auno. Now see what has happened as over 30 lives were lost. This is what the community told me,” Zulum said.

Meanwhile, the military has handed over three teenagers: two girls and a boy allegedly rescued by troops along Maiduguri-Gubio road.

The military said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole “skillfully with Boko Haram” to release the teenagers on their way from Gubio to Maiduguri to resume school.