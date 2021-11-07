From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj Gen Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim has called for increased synergy among military forces of the countries in the Lake Chad Basin (LCB)

Ibrahim made the call during a visit to the Cameroon Defence Minister,

Beti Assomou Joseph in Yaounde, the capital.

He said his five days tour of the allied forces and support base in Cameroon, was to strengthen cooperation and shore up collaborations among LCB nation’s.

A statement by MNJTF’s spokesman, Col Muhammad Dole, sent to The Sun, said the Cameroonian defence minister, Beti Assomou Joseph, warned that the fight against insurgency was not over.

“He welcomed the surrender of the insurgents but warned that the fight is not yet over and there is therefore the need to remain vigilant and take the fight to the insurgents,” the minister was quoted in the statement.

Earlier, the Field Commander visited the African Union Continental Logistics Base (AU CLB) in Douala. He was received by , the Chief of the Mission Support Unit (MSU) of the AU, Col Billy Winter.

He also had an interactive session with the AU team to facilitate better understanding of the Continental Logistics Base (AU CLB).

MNJTF was established by countries in the Lake Chad as a regional military force against Boko Haram and terror groups. These countries include Nigeria,

Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Benin Republic.

The headquarters of the force is located in Ndjamena, Chad capital. The current Field Commander, Gen Ibrahim, was the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army Maiduguri before his deployment to head the force. The current defence chief, Gen Lucky Irabor and former army chief, Lt Gen Yusuf Buratai, have also head the force in the past

