Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Scores of people have been missing after Boko Haram attack on a community near Chibok, South of Borno. Borno State.

The insurgents raided Kwarangulum and Ntsiha, two remote but volatile communities about five and six kilometres to Chibok on Tuesday night.

“Many people fled into the bush when Boko Haram set fire on houses. Some of the people that ran into the bushes are yet to return to the town,” Adamu Maina, a Chibok resident told Daily Sun.

He said he was in the town early yesterday and found out that most of his relations were missing. “Some may have been kidnapped by Boko Haram while some may still be trapped in the bush afraid to return home, “ he disclosed.

Some locals claimed the insurgents seized three operational vehicles: one belonging to the military and the other two for civilian JTF and vigilante group after fierce battle with military troops.

The military could not confirm or deny the incident at press time.

Kwarangulum and Ntsiha have been attacked twice this year by Boko Haram. The Tuesday night attack was the fifth on the communities in three years.

Meanwhile, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has disbursed N100 million to 10,000 households displaced by flood in Rann, Kala Balge Local Government of the state.

Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to the governor, Isa Gusau, disclosed this in a statement, in Maiduguri. yesterday.

Gusau said the governor had on Tuesday inaugurated the disbursement exercise in Rann, a border community between Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad Republics.

He added that each of male headed households received N15,000 while their female counterparts got N10,000 each respectively.

Gusau explained that the gesture was to mitigate the sufferings of the people who were earlier displaced by the insurgency before flood dislodged them last July.

“Gov. Zulum flew from Maiduguri to Kala Balge aboard an helicopter because it is currently impossible to access the area by road due to massive water-log caused by discharge of excess water from a dam in Cameroon in July 2019.

“The governor supervised the distribution of N100 million in cash to the residents in Rann, whose only option is to trek about 10 kilometres to border communities in order to buy food and other basic needs.

“More than 10,000 households in the agrarian community have been trapped while crops planted last year were destroyed by a herd of 250 elephants sighted by officials of the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) from their helicopter in December 2019.