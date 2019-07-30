Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila said Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast was far from being over.

Gbajabiamila said during a courtesy visit to Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum said the recent attacks by the insurgents underscored his submission that Boko Haram insurgency was still prevalent in the northeast.

“We know our military troops have been doing a lot but we must be honest with ourselves that it is not Uhuru yet,” the speaker noted.

He said he led principal officials of the house with other members to Maiduguri to get on-the-spot briefing of the security situation and that of displaced persons from the governor and other officials though the National Assembly is on recess.

“We have been hearing about IDPs but we dont have statistics about them. How do they live, how do we rehabilitate them, how many have been resetled. We want to get full briefing from you so that when we go back after our recese, we can be well-informed,” he said.

He said the people have been living with insurgency for long time, stressing that it was time to end the violence.

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum said poverty, neglect, lack of access to education and porous borders were direct causes of Boko Haram. He advocated for increase manpower of the military and support for the state-backed security volunteers, Civilian JF.

He said at least 500 villages in the northern part of Borno have been raided by Boko Haram, leaving only about 10 partly accessible while about 20 villages in the central part of the state were also accessible out of about 800.

He said over 49,000 women have been turned to widows while 49,315 children have been orphaned. He advocated for use of technology to tackle insurgency. He, however, commended the federal government for its support to the state.

Gbajabiamila also visited the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi as well as IDPs camp in the capital.