Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

New Theatre Commander, Maj Gen. Farouq Yahaya has sought the cooperation of all troops deployed to the northeast states for the counter-terrorism military operation, calling for united action with the civil populace to end insurgency in the area.

Yahaya who officially took over the leadership of the theatre from Maj Gen Olusegun Adeniyi weekend also extolled the efforts of his predecessor.

“I solicit the support of all the components in the theater. I am talking about Maritime, Air Force and other security agencies to enable us achieve total peace and sanity in the northeast,” Yahaya said.

He was presented with the theatre command flag as a symbol of authority of his leadership as the eighth TC of the counter-Boko Haram operation after signing the handover and take-over documents at brief ceremony at Maimalari Cantonment of the Nigerian Army, headquarters of Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole.

He later inspected guard of honour by the troops and thereafter addressed all security personnel deployed to the theatre including air force men, navy, army, police, civil defence corps and department of State Service (DSS).

Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, who was redeployed to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre as Senior Research Fellow, was appointed the seventh commander, Operation Lafiya Dole in August 2019.