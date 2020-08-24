From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The Yoruba Community, an umbrella of all Yorubas resident in Borno State have organised special prayers to seek divine intervention against the increasing Boko Haram attacks in the state.

The Oba (Mai) of Yoruba, Alhaji Hassan Yusuf said the Yoruba community was worried by the recent terror attacks on some communities including shooting of the convoy of the state governor, Babagana Zulum on July 24.

“The insecurity which has become hydra headed in nature has now taken a different dimension where even the Chief Executive of the State was also attacked,” Yusuf said.

He said the development necessitated the decision to organised an inter-faith prayers comprising Christians and Muslims, asking for God’s intervention on the security situation and protection of the people.

He said the prayer was also held to seek divine support for the governor “who has demonstrated immense love for service and the poor in the state.”

Special Assistant to the governor on publicity, Chief Lanre Obadiah who is also the Otun of Yorubas, said the special prayer was important as only peace in Borno could make non native enjoy their stay and engage in their socio- economic.

“Many of us fled the state at the peak of insurgency leaving our businesses and works behind. The improvement in the security situation however encouraged many to return and start life again. Sadly, things appear to be getting bad again and this is the more reason for us to cry to God. When the state is at peace, we will be able to do our businesses and work. When the governor is allowed to work, we will all enjoy it,” he said in a remark.

The four-hours prayer was attended by scores of Yorubas including clerics, academics, businessmen and women, civil servants and students among others.