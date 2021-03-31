From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has said that children in the state will no longer die of preventive diseases following the launching of Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) in the state.

The governor assured the initiative would also reduce maternal mortality rate in rural communities.

Deputy Governor Sonni Tyoden delivered the governor’s message on Wednesday during the launching and flag-off of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) organised by the Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (PLASCHEMA), held at the New Government House Rayfield, Jos.

‘With this increased expenditure on health in Plateau State and the provision of premiums by the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, it is our undying hope that maternal mortality rates will precipitously decline, and our children will no longer die from preventable childhood illnesses through robust immunization, provision of vaccines, essential medicines and management of these ailments at the Primary Healthcare Centres,’ Tyoden stated.

He explained that out-of-pocket payments for health services have been considered highly regressive method of health care financing globally and denied access to healthcare.

‘There is no doubt that out-of-pocket payments for health services have been considered a highly regressive method of healthcare financing globally and it greatly deepens inequity in access to healthcare.

‘As at today, it constitutes over 70% of the methods of healthcare financing in Nigeria. The inequity in access negatively affects the poor and vulnerable among us to a greater proportion.

‘This is because at their point of seeking healthcare, they are squeezed between seeking the care that they need and meeting other basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter.’

He said this has over time led to unnecessary deaths among citizens and placed Nigeria low in health rankings globally.

‘It is our concrete believe that this initiative will lift the people of Plateau State out of poverty and guarantee access to quality health services across the 325 PHCs accredited, one in each of the 325 State Wards and other private Primary and Secondary health care facilities across the seventeen Local Government Areas of Plateau State.’

The Director General, Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, Fabong Jemchang Yildam, said the scheme was aimed at providing health services to the aged persons, children and people with disability.

He added that the effort would help the state and the country to realise the goal of universal health coverage.