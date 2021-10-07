By Chinenye Anuforo

International public relations and communications company, BlackHouse Media (BHM), has been announced as a platinum sponsor of the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) global summit.

The Founder Ayeni Adekunle, who will also speak at the event said, “By putting BHM at the forefront of activities like the ICCO Summit, we are making ourselves heard and deepening our engagement with the international PR community. I hope to see greater African participation and representation at every level in global organisations and events. This is just the beginning.”

The annual ICCO Global Summit to be held on November 17 and 18, 2021 is themed Embracing The Future – PR and communications shaping a world in transition.

Speaking on BHM coming on as a sponsor, Nitin Mantri, President, ICCO stated, “ICCO is a global organisation, and it is important that is reflected not just in our diverse, international speaker programme and membership but also our sponsor line up, so I am delighted that Ayeni has taken this step to support the event, which is a really positive statement of intent and ambition from him and his agency”.

Founded on November 6, 2006, BHM is one of Africa’s promising agencies, representing market leaders in FMCG, ICT, and Media. Nigeria Breweries PLC (Heineken), Nigeria’s leading brewer has been a client since 2013. MTN Nigeria Communications PLC, the continent’s telecommunications leader, has retained BHM for brand and corporate communications since 2017. The company has worked for Coca-Cola, the world’s leader in non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages since 2019, as well as MultiChoice, Africa’s leading entertainment company, since 2018. Recent client additions include retail giant Shoprite, Honeywell and the Project Management Institute.

BHM has also pioneered several innovations on the continent, introducing a PR App in 2014, the annual PR report in 2016, the Global Day of Influence in 2020 and the World PR Day in 2021.

