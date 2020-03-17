Public Relations guru and Chief Executive Officer, Black House Media (BHM), Adekunle Ayeni, has commended the Strategic Outcomes Group for its SOL PR Academy initiative. Ayeni delivered the commendation while serving as a facilitator at one of the academy sessions.

The BHM CEO, who spoke on the fundamentals of public relations, noted that the SOL PR Academy was an initiative with the potential to mould young graduates desirous of careers in public relations and other aspects of marketing communications into good professionals through early exposure to the rudiments.

“I spent two hours speaking on the fundamentals of public relations at the SOL PR Academy. It is a very welcome initiative by the Strategic Outcomes Group and I’m grateful to have been part of it,” said Ayeni.

The SOL PR Academy, a corporate social responsibility programme of the Strategic Outcomes Group, opened last week Tuesday in Lagos. The academy is designed to prepare young graduates for careers in public relations and other areas marketing communications and media. In addition to Ayeni, facilitators, who addressed participants include Mr, Steve Babaeko, Chief Executive Officer, X3M Ideas, Mr. Olumide Iyanda, CEO, QED; Mrs. Bunmi Oke, CEO, Ladybird Limited; and Mrs. Temitope Jemerigbe, CEO, Director, DKK Nigeria.