Bobby Zika

Bhojsons PowerHub is set to boost healthcare service delivery in Nigeria by partnering with healthcare service providers by providing them with innovative and reliable power solutions.

The company met with stakeholders in the healthcare sector at the just concluded Medic West Africa Exhibition held in Lagos.

Speaking during the exhibition, Business Head, Power, Bhojsons Group, Rajneesh Gupta said efficient power supply is critical in the healthcare industry for efficient service delivery.

“Power is an essential tool for driving health systems and providing quality healthcare services. Running a successful medical facility involves the utilization of many resources, the most important being- power. Medical facilities require significant power to effectively run and it is important investment be made to ensure continuous generation of power, which is cost-effective and environmentally friendly for a functional healthcare system. Unfortunately, Nigeria’s electricity sector is crippled with fluctuating and unreliable power supply,” he said.

He said the brand is trusted by businesses in over 60 countries across the globe for being environmentally friendly, highly fuel efficient and dependable.

“The super silent Kirloskar Generators, ranging from 15KVA to 1010KVA, provide silent and consistent power to the clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centres,” he said.

Service Manager, Bhojsons Care, Naveen Joshi said the company delivers round the clock after sales service and support to it’s customers at their door step, emphasizing that business has a Pan Nigeria service network coverage.

“As a company, we offer standard and custom-made maintenance packages to customers thereby guaranteeing a total-peace-of-mind ownership experience. Besides, we also offer 24 hours service response time and provide trainings for customers for routine maintenance and upkeep. Customers just need to dial our Sales and Service hotline and service will be available at their door step,” he noted.

Commenting on the advantages of the KRM system, Managing Director, Bhojsons Plc, Vishant Dalamal said “Your generator will be used most efficiently as its health meter will always be at the finger tips making it possible to monitor the health from anywhere, the close monitoring will also help in reducing operating costs thereby guaranteeing a better return on investment and maximum productivity”.