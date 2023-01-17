By Chinelo Obogo

In its determination to help bridge the knowledge gap in the nation’s aviation sector, the MMA2 Training Academy has successfully obtained regulatory accreditation to offer industry-relevant training courses.

The MMA2 Training Academy is the Aviation training wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2). The ultra-modern training facility commenced operations in 2019. It is managed by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the MMA2 Terminal.

After a rigorous approval process in compliance with regulatory requirements of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Academy has been accredited by the regulatory agency as an ‘Aviation Security Training Provider’. Its objectives have since been expanded to include the provision of world-class training courses and facilities to aviation stakeholders in the country.

This was contained in a statement by BASL’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Oluwatosin Onalaja.

Onalaja said: “The MMA2 Training Academy has outstanding instructors and experienced specialists with a proven track record of protective Aviation security across Nigeria. Our highly interactive training courses provide the best mix of experience, theory and practice in a professional learning environment, using real-life case studies, practical applications and up-to-date technologies.”

Among other things, the Academy consists of 3 well-furnished training classrooms each with a capacity to seat 20 students. The classrooms have adjustable floor plans and are equipped with Virtual Classrooms, Business Solutions (Secretarial, Printing, Copying etc), Training Services and uninterrupted power supply. Other benefits include easy parking, free WiFi and complimentary refreshments.

Commenting, the MMA2 Academy’s Training Consultant, Mr. Abdulfatai Lawal also said, “the facility offers complete learning solutions for Aviation Security, Aviation Safety and Behavioural Courses delivered in a conducive environment and at the client’s preferred location and time.

“Below are some of the courses that the Academy has been NCAA-accredited to offer:

*Aviation Security Awareness Training

*ASTP 123 (Basic)

*X-Ray Interpretation and Screening

*General Security Culture Training

“Several ASTP 123 and Security Awareness Trainings have been successfully completed over the last two years. Other Courses available at the Academy are Aviation Safety; Aviation Safety Awareness Training; Emergency First Aid; Fire Safety and Emergency Management. Behavioural Courses available are Excellent Customer Service Training; Leadership Training and Project Management Training.”

Lawal emphasised that, “MMA2 Training Academy Courses are the most cost-effective and efficient way to train your team. Our Training Courses are ICAO STP and Conventional. The Conventional Training Courses are customised and developed with industry-relevant organizational objectives as their core guidelines.”