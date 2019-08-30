In bid to inculcate Nigeria cultural values on its pupil, BIA Group of schools, Araromi Ale, near Badagry Lagos state, recently hold its cultural day at the school premises.

The event, which featured cultural dance, drama and local cuisine gave the children the children opportunity to engage in extracurricular events that brought joy to the parents.

According to the Director, BIA group of schools, Mr Ajayi PA, the event was organized to promote Nigerian culture among the student. He said as part of the event, Poems, dance and drama were performed by the parents to the delight of the parents who applauded intermittently.

When it was time for refreshment, the pupils ate Nigerian meal and beverages prepared by their parents.

While taking parents round a section of the school designated for pupils in kindergarten, Mr. Ajayi said the section named ‘kiddies kingdom’ is specifically prepared to meet the students educational and extra curricular needs.

Highlight of the event was presentation of award s to the victorious dance group.