As part of its policy to promote qualitative education, BIA Group of schools, Araromi –Ale, Badagry, Lagos recently hold its 12th annual valedictory service and graduation ceremony at the school expansive auditorium.

The event, which was attended by parents of the graduating students, featured prayers from religious leaders who prayed for the well being of the students.

In his address, the Director, BIA Group of schools, Mr Ajayi PA said the essence of the programme was to reward students with outstanding performance in their various subject. He said unlike other schools, which use such occasion to dance, wine and dine, BIA use the occasion to prepare the students for challenges ahead.

While commending parents for their support, Ajayi urges other parents in the neighbourhood to take advantage of the high standards of facilities in the school by enrolling their children in BIA.

Also while taking parents round the Physics, Chemistry and Biology laboratory which boasts of modern kits, Ajayi said the school was poised to become one of the best private schools in the state.

First graduating students 2018/19 sets includes Miss David Ayomide, Master Falodun Samuel, Master Josun Ayomide, Master Idowu John, Master Hunpevi Ezeikel, Miss Friday Chiyenre and Miss Okposo Abigael among others.