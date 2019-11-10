Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, has maintained that the unending agitation for the return of the Republic of Biafra, was as a result of frustration and obvious marginalisation of southeast people.

Prof. Nebo was afraid that the restiveness and agitations would continue, in spite of proscription of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), if the people of southeast are not given fair share and hearing in Nigerian project.

Delivering a keynote address at the inauguration of FCT chapter of South-East for President 2023 (SEFORP 2032), the former Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), insisted that Nigeria is better and stronger together, but must restructure its political structure to give justice to all Nigerians irrespective of religion, ethnic or political group.

He advised political parties to zone their presidential ticket to southeast as was the case some years back which led to the emergence of Olusegun Obasanjo, as President in 1999.

He said: “Only southeast had a taste of the President for less than a year during the period of Aguiyi Ironsi. Other regions have had the taste of the executive powers for 11 years, eight years and several other years.

“Undoubtedly, people of southeast have contributed greatly to the political and socioeconomic development of Nigeria, in spite of unfriendly treatment, unfavorable political and economic policies they received by the state.

“In spite of that, they have shown resilience, resourcefulness, intelligence, diligence and commitment to Nigerian project. But political players must keenly consider the region in political power sharing in the spirit of justice and fairness.”

He, however reminded the people that the task ahead would not be easy because power is not given but acquired. He, thus challenged them to be deeply involved in the political process that would herald the emergence of new political leaders to avoid complaints thereafter.

He advocated a constitution of a think-tank team that comprises of intelligent and great minded people who would negotiate in favour of the people of southeast. He insisted that Igbo presidency is not negotiable but the process is negotiable.