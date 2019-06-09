Magnus Eze, Enugu

Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Spain and wife of late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has linked the unending agitation for the independent state of Biafra to the continued marginalisation of Ndigbo in the Nigerian federation.

She decried what she termed the orchestrated effort by government institutions to supplant the Igbo, warning that they would rather make them more resilient in their clamour to opt out of Nigeria.

Mrs. Ojukwu who spoke on the heels of the recently marked Biafra Day where the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) received substantial compliance in several parts of Igboland, thanked the people for being resolute.

“For a long time now there has been an institutionalised attempt to suppress the memories of the Biafra War but the effect has only ended up like what happens when you throw a dead body into a pond. It will always rise to the surface.

“For as long as Ndigbo remain marginalised in this nation; for as long as they are treated as unequal partners in the Nigeria project, the clamour and agitation for separation, and for an independent nation state of Biafra will not only subsist but will become stronger,” she warned.