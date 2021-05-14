From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Leader and Founder of Biafra Independence Movement and Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike, yesterday, directed his members to remain indoors and pray while observing the May 22 re-declaration of the new Biafra.

Uwazuruike had, on May 22, 2000, re-proclaimed the defunct Republic of Biafra at 175 Faulks Road, Aba, the commercial city of Abia State. The declaration triggered arrests, detentions, alleged killings and intimidation of MASSOB members by the former president Olusegun Obasanjo-led Federal Government.

Uwazuruike, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Social Media Matters, Emma Nnadi, recalled that he made it clear then that he was not ready for violence, and had maintained he will use non-violence methodology to achieve his purpose of actualising the republic of Biafra.

“As BIM-MASSOB prepare to celebrate May 22, being the day new Biafra was re-proclaimed, the father of the nation and Ijele Ndigbo, Uwazurike has instructed all members of the family to stay indoors and mark the day with special prayers, in glorious thanks to the Maker of all things, for our life and successes so far.

“This decision becomes necessary to avoid mistaking and arresting BIM-MASSOB and other non-violence group agitators as Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network.

“Similarly, every other person is advised to be mindful of their movements and actions, assured that on our road to homeland, Biafra, we remain dauntless and committed,’’ he said.