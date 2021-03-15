By Vincent Kalu

Coast of the new Head of Biafra De-facto Customary Government, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has continued to widen, as another group, Biafra National Council (BNC), collapsed into the new government formed last Saturday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a statement, yesterday, by its spokesperson, Chukwu Sunday, BNC, while congratulating Asari-Dokubo on his emergence as leader of the Biafran government, declared the group’s support and promised to work in any capacity if called upon.

“Our resolve as a people is to extricate our blessed nation, Biafra, from the contraption called Nigeria. This appointment has further widened the unity among the people of Old Eastern Region to dispel the uncouth distortions and paranoid from the enemies of our souls, the neocolonial slave masters of Nigeria, that the Igbo nation is domineering and want to feather its nest on the entire East.

“We especially thank the Biafra Reconciliation Committee that saw the skilful artifacts of the enemies of our souls and swiftly acted accordingly. We also thank them for seeing the adroit quality of Asari-Dokubo and his impeccable character to deserve this special trust. Our appreciation goes to the likes of Ralph Uwazuruike, Emeka Emekesiri, Uchenna Asiegbu, Iju Lawson, Uche Okafor Mefor, Christian Nwosu, Ikenna Nwanonenyi, Emeka Okeado, George Onyibe, Rita Ebere Anigbogu and Ugochukwu Nmaram,” Sunday said in the statement.

While praising the leadership virtues of Asari-Dokubo, he said he (Asari-Dokubo) had once been in muddy waters; stained with murky flush just for his people.

“He relocated his tent to the thick vegetation and dwelt among the wild lives and mosquitoes just because his people needed freedom from the hands of their oppressors. He was chained with hot irons and dropped incommunicado in his search for justice for his people, yet he didn’t deter.

“We further let Biafrans know that a successful leader is the one that has the support of his people; therefore we encourage all hands to be on deck. We appeal for mass movement and solidarity of the Biafra people in unity, cessation of all manner of the campaigns of calumny and character assassinations against any of our proven leaders, as this should be the principles going forward.

“Asari-Dokubo’s emergence can simply be construed as the language of ‘unification’. In this order, we ask our people to support him in the interest of our common good: Be it Efik, Igbo, Ijaw, Ogoja, Ibibio, Ejegham, Bahumono, Andoni, Ogoni, Anang, Oron, Igede, Urhobo and other component nations of Biafra should submit representatives of worthy character to the interim Biafra government to form broad base viability around our territory,” he said.

However, the Federal Government has dismissed the reported formation of the Biafra Customary Government as a theatre of the absurd by a joker seeking attention.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will not be distracted by the absurdity of such actions.

“I am sure, you have heard of the theatre of the absurd; that is the best way I can describe it .

“If Asari-Dokubo wants to form and run a phantom government, I think he is free to do so. This administration will not be distracted because we still have a lot to do.

“We are not ready to give any attention or time to a joker like Dokubo who is just looking for attention. We will just take it as one of these entertainment things,” Mohammed said.