Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that all IPOB family units outside Biafraland, in over 88 countries and territories around the world would partake in street demonstrations, rallies, lectures and prayers as part of the remembrance of the fallen heroes and heroines on May 30, 2019.

The group said that while there would be total lockdown with schools, markets closed and vehicular and human movements in all the Biafraland and elsewhere other Biafrans outside the country would organise rallies and demonstrations.

The IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful in a statement said that this year’s event would go down in history as one of the greatest events of all time, declaring that it would use the event to conclusively prove to the whole world that they were ready for the upcoming referendum for Biafra sovereignty.

“We commend IPOB families in the UK, Europe, Asia, Middle East, USA and many other places across the world that have managed to secure marching permits from their relevant authorities because of this historic May 30 event. The leadership of IPOB are also aware that almost all countries where IPOB has a presence, including Angola, Mozambique, Congo DRC, Namibia, Ghana and Tanzania have respectfully perfected their own arrangements to honour our heroes and heroines on that particular day.

“IPOB family members in the UK have secured their venue at Trafalgar Square, London, for a rally. It is however interesting to note that when the Deputy National Coordinator of IPOB, UK, contacted the British Metropolitan Police for permission to march on Trafalgar Square on the May 30, 2019, they were informed by the officer responsible for issuing permits that since 2014 IPOB started its street protests in London, there had never been any breach of public peace compared to similar protests by others groups that have always degenerated into scuffles and altercations with law enforcement agencies in the London area.

“Britain having recognised the very civil approach of IPOB, granted permission to the UK IPOB family to proceed with the rally without undergoing the tedious application process for a permit which groups are normally subjected to. No other liberation movement in the world can boast of the pedigree, presence or respect IPOB enjoys across civilised nations of the world.

“There will be a complete lockdown of Biafraland and major cities where Biafrans have a significant population concentration like Sabon Gari in Kano, Lagos, Kaduna, Zaria and Abuja.

“We would like to remind certain criminally-minded individuals, DSS informants, traitors and Biafra-for-hire groups that hiding under the banner of Biafra agitation to serve Miyetti Allah agenda through Al Mustapha will only bring them shame and ridicule. I line with tradition, Biafraland will be locked down on the May 30.

“These shadowy elements that only exist on the pages of newspapers – without any significant presence on the ground in Biafraland or anywhere else around the world, should retrace their steps before they are all consumed in the upcoming inferno of rage against traitors. Any attempt to discourage our people from honouring their heroes or bring ridicule to the memory of our own Biafran activists that died in the course of Biafra restoration will be calamitous for the said traitor or his group.

“These shadowy groups must know that collecting money from their Fulani sponsors in order to disrespect our heroes that fought and died for us is not something we will tolerate. These charlatans without shame or honour have forgotten that some of their members died at the hands of the same people they have gone to collect money from to stop a remembrance that includes honouring those members of theirs that died in service to Biafra. This is the height of evil and betrayal of the very worst kind.

“To shamefully make such open and unguarded statements concerning the remembrance day celebration of our fallen heroes and heroines who died that we may live is indicative of the hopelessness and criminal mindset of these Nigeria-sponsored criminals masquerading as Biafrans. Only informants, traitors and sabotuers will dream stepping outside on the May 30 and if they do, they will only have themselves to blame,” Powerful warned.