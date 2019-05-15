The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said all its family units outside Biafraland in over 88 countries and territories around the world would partake in street demonstrations, rallies, lectures and prayers to remember its fallen heroes and heroines on May 30.

The group said while there would be total lockdown where there would be no school, market, vehicular and human movements in all the Biafraland, including the Middle Belt, Southern Kaduna and some South West states, other Biafrans outside the country would organize rallies and demonstrations.

The IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement, said the event would be used to prove to the world they were ready for the up coming referendum for Biafra sovereignty.

“We commend IPOB families in the UK, Europe, Asia, Middle East, USA and many others across the world that have managed to secure marching permits from their relevant authorities because of this historic May 30 event. The leadership of IPOB is also aware that almost all countries where IPOB has presence, including Angola, Mozambique, Congo DRC, Namibia, Ghana and Tanzania have respectfully perfected their own arrangements to honour our heroes and heroines on that day.

“IPOB family members in the UK have secured their venue at Trafalgar Square, London, for a rally. It is, however, interesting to note that when the deputy national coordinator of IPOB, UK contacted the British Metropolitan Police for permission to march on Trafalgar Square on May 30, they were informed by the officer responsible for issuing permits that since 2014 IPOB started its street protests in London, there had never been any breach of public peace compared to similar protests by other groups that have always degenerated into scuffles and altercations with law enforcement agencies in the London area.

“Britain having recognised the very civil approach of IPOB, granted permission to the UK IPOB family to proceed with the rally without undergoing the tedious application process for a permit which groups are normally subjected to.”