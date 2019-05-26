Magnus Eze, Enugu

Despite threats by security agencies to deal with pro-Biafra organisations that are poised to observe the May 30 sit-at-home order, the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has called on Igbo to wear black clothes and bands, to mark the day.

The group rose from its council meeting in Enugu on Saturday, urging Ndigbo to respect their fallen heroes.

A communiqué issued yesterday, by ADF President, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala and National Secretary, Prof. Nath Aniekwu also asked communities to sound their local gongs or Ikoro and gun salutes.

Noting that observance should be a matter of choice, the communiqué stated, “Ndigbo are enjoined to observe that day in solemn remembrance of all those who died during the Biafra war (Biafrans and friends of Biafra) and other periods in defence of our dignity, life and freedom.

“The forms of celebration should depend on local situations and should include sit-at home based on choice, religious services, lectures; wearing of black dresses and/or black bands, etc, communities should sound their local gongs or Ikoro and gun salutes in memory of our dead heroes.”

The ADF also appealed to Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the state traditional rulers’ council and the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State, to urgently step into the case of unwarranted arrest, torture and dehumanisation of over 140 Igbo sons and daughters in Enugu, who were on their way from a burial ceremony, on the flimsy excuse that one IPOB flag was found in one of the vehicles conveying them.

“The sorrowful site of over 100 old men, women; children dumped in an open field and denied bail is an indication of failed political leadership in Alaigbo and an evil omen of what to expect after May 29, 2019,” the ADF warned.

It however, applauded the prompt action of the Enugu State Government to meet the demands of the Federal Ministry of Aviation for full equipping of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and implored the ministry to finish the work as soon as possible.

They also appealed to individuals whose property were affected by the demolition to see it as a price to pay for the needed economic development of the greater Igbo nation.