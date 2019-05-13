Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Fourteen different pro-Biafra groups have teamed up to mark this year’s May 30 Biafra Day celebration and would honour some nations and organisations which they said have remained friendly to the Biafra course.

This was disclosed by the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Uchenna Madu, in a statement signed by him and other pro-Biafra groups leaders which was made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Although the statement did not disclose the nations and organisations that would be so honoured on that day, Madu, told our correspondent upon enquiry that they concealed the list because of security reasons.

The pro- Biafra groups are: Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Eastern People’s Congress (EPC), Igbo Youth Cultural and Restoration Initiative (IYCRI), and Bilie Human Rights Initiative (BHRI).

Others are Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria (MOBIN), Biafra National Liberation Council (BNLC), Biafra Revolutionary Organisation (BRO), Biafra Liberation Crusade (BLC), and Joint Revolutionary Council of Biafra (JRCB).

Also part of the larger group are Biafra Revolutionary Force (BRF), Customary Government of Biafra (CGB), Biafra Central Council (BCC), Biafra United Liberation Council (BULCO) and Biafra Intervention Project (BIP).

In the statement, the groups said that in addition to ‘friendly’ nations and organisations, some individuals who have also contributed to the Biafra course would be honoured on that day which set aside to celebrate the exploits of gallant Biafra soldiers during the war.

The statement read partly: “On May 30, the members of all pro-Biafra groups and entire people of Biafra will converge on a stadium for the Biafra anniversary convention. Some reputable and erudite scholars will deliver speeches on Biafra and her quest for freedom.

“We agreed on a more eloquent and interactive commemoration anniversary where the members and people of Biafra will interface and reflect soberly on the real issues concerning Biafra emancipation.

“Pro-Biafra groups have unanimously agreed and resolved to jointly observe, commemorate and celebrate the 52 years anniversary of Biafra declaration by our foremost leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Eze Igbo Gburugburu) on May 30, 1967.

“MASSOB and other pro-Biafra groups will observe the May 30 Biafra day in a unique form that will attract the presence of notable indigenous leaders of ethnic nationalities to Biafra land.

“As we planned to honour and celebrate the heroic exploits of our gallant Biafran soldiers and other individuals who contributed immensely towards the progress of Biafra, we shall also honour other individuals, friendly nations and organisations that assisted immensely in the survival of the people of Biafra.

“The May 30 anniversary convention will also attract notable Biafra leaders from Ikot Ekpene, Ijaw, Igbo, Calabar and Bakassi people. There shall be special prayers and supplication for the fallen Biafra heroes during the Nigeria-Biafra war and our comrades that were killed by Nigeria security agents including the people of Biafra who died in the hands of Islamic Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen.

“The people of Biafra all over the world are enjoined to observe this year’s anniversary with prayers and supplications in their respective homes. This year’s anniversary will be celebrated by the people of Biafra not as a pro-Biafra group.

“As every revolutionary struggle has its own methodologies, the coalition of pro-Biafra groups will continue to introduce new and positive dimensions that will eloquently and convincingly harp on the need of the hours.

“Until the diverse ethnic nationalities that make up the Biafra nation come together, liaise together, interface, and agreed on the strategic ways forward, Biafra actualisation may be mere wishes,” the statement added.

The groups condemned the “gruesome murder of a front line vocal pro-Biafra activist, Prophet Anthony Nwoko,” saying that its Security and Intelligence Directorate was rounding up its investigations into his killing and would not hesitate in dealing with the culprits.