Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has praised Igbo and others who died in the struggle for the actualisation of Biafra, declaring that their memories would always be remembered.

In a short message on the commemoration of the Biafra Day, Kanu said May 30 will remain “Biafra heroes day.”

Praising Igbo and others who died between 1967 and 1970, during the civil war, he said: “We have remembered them and their memories shall continue to abide with us until we accomplish that freedom for all, for which they laid down their lives.”

Calling them “the Immortal Class of 67-70,” Kanu said: “Across the length and breadth of Biafraland, across every inch of land and forest where they fought and fell to protect their children, their relatives, their generations unborn, we lit a beacon to shine their light of hope upon this generation of IPOB. From Igede to Opobo, from Bakassi to Edo, their light did indeed shine at 12 midnight.”