Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Pro-Biafran groups known as Biafra Reformation Movement (BRM) and Awake and Defend Action Movement (ADAM) have organised a symposium to mark this year’s Biafra Day anniversary to honour the fallen heroes who died in the struggle for the actualisation of the sovereign state of Biafra.

The group which gathered in Abia State, discussed about the new way of the struggle for Biafra restoration as they reflected how far they have gone, where they are and the way forward.

The leader of the groups Mr. Ndubuisi Igwekani (Agu Biafra) while speaking to our correspondent, said he had directed all his commandos across the states to ensure that there would be no breakdown of law and order during the sit-at-home anniversary.

“Today is our day which we are mandated Biafrans under our structure to observe the Biafra Day to honour our heroes who died in the struggle. We have mandated all our members to observe and honour our fallen heroes and the remembrance of our brothers who were massacred by Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram and security agents.

“Apart from sitting at home by Biafrans, we gathered in Abia State for a seminar to address issues concerning the struggle and Biafrans. We discussed the issue of the just-concluded election, Fulani herdsmen incursion into our land.

“We are warning some Igbo politicians who sabotage us to be very careful the way they welcome Fulani herdsmen to our land, knowing full well that they (Fulani) have settled down in 48 locations in the old Eastern region. Then after this sit-at-home, we are going to roll out our new programme to tackle the abnormality in the Biafra land. We want to thank our brothers in IPOB who have been working in their capacity to make sure that Biafra is restored.

“On our own, we will never go back in this struggle until Biafra is actualised. And for those Biafra leaders who go about collecting money from politicians to sabotage our struggle to desist from it because we are monitoring them. We are holding a seminar to be able to look into the struggle, how far we have gone, where we are and the way forward,” Igwekani stated.