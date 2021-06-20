From Okwe Obi, Abuja
Pan-Arewa sociopolitical organisation, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has described as deceitful and insincere the rejection of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by the South East Governors’ Forum.
The group accused South East governors of clandestinely working to strengthen the Eastern Security Network (ESN) which it linked to IPOB, to destabilise the country.
CNG’s National Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman in a statement, yesterday, maintained that the alleged atrocities committed by IPOB members must not be swept under the carpet.
“We note also that while on one hand, these South East leaders present a pretext of denouncing IPOB, on another hand, they are working to give legitimacy to the Eastern Security Network which they rename Egbuebu, which we all know is a militant wing of IPOB.
“The extent of deception also becomes apparent in the way these South East leaders give the appearance of dissociating themselves from the Biafran violent agitation and at the same time vehemently attempting to support and justify IPOB’s brand of self-determination bid premised on false claims of marginalization and pursued through violence and violation of other ethnic nationalities and state institutions,” he said.
Suleiman insisted that a referendum must be organized to allow the South East region exit Nigeria, sequel to its constant agitation.
“We categorically hold the refusal by the South East leaders unacceptable and insist that a referendum must be conducted to prepare the stage for the final exit of the Igbo from the rest of Nigeria that has never engaged in such violent agitations for breakup at anytime.
“That since the bulk of the active support for the violent Igbo secession is from those within the 50 year age bracket with a dangerous mindset developed by wrong teachings over a long period, it is inconceivable for the rest of Nigerians, particularly the North, to accept to continue coexisting with them at the risk of major conflicts that could lead to another civil war,” he stressed.
Leave a Reply