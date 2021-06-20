From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pan-Arewa sociopolitical organisation, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has described as deceitful and insincere the rejection of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by the South East Governors’ Forum.

The group accused South East governors of clandestinely working to strengthen the Eastern Security Network (ESN) which it linked to IPOB, to destabilise the country.

CNG’s National Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman in a statement, yesterday, maintained that the alleged atrocities committed by IPOB members must not be swept under the carpet.