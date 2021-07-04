From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Biafra Government in Exile (BGIE) has condemned the abduction and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the Nigeria government.

The BGIE said it would hold the Nigeria government accountable for the safety and wellbeing of Kanu as a political prisoner. BGIE reiterated that no amount of harassment, intimidation, extra-judicial killings and, abductions of pro Biafra agitators would stop them from demanding self-determination which is an inalienable right of the oppressed and marginalised people of Biafra in a skewed Nigeria.

A statement signed by Ejikeme Obodo for the office of the prime minister on behalf of the BGIE, and made available to Sunday Sun reads in part: “We have received the disturbing news of the abduction and incarceration of Nnamdi Okwu Kanu (Nnamdi Kanu) the leader of one of our pro-Biafra groups, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and a son of Biafra, by the Nigerian state on Sunday June 27, 2021.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.