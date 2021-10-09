By Vincent Kalu

A group, The Defacto/Customary Government of Biafra has condemned the violence and killings in Igbo land or elsewhere. It said it has distanced itself from recalcitrant attitudes of other groups who have lost focus in the struggle for the restoration of the sovereign rights of the nations of Biafra.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Chief Jones Ufot, the group also condemned what it described as, “a vague narrative of events to demonise the Biafra nation and whitewash the injustices melted against her by the Nigeria state,’ stressing that Prof. Ivan Sascha Sheehan, a scholar, misfired by presenting false narrative in his article about Biafra.

“We want to believe that he may have been misled by some Nigeria agent who fight hard to discredit the agitation of Biafra freedom as championed by the Defacto/Customary government of Biafra, using political distraction of the elements of Nigeria state to criminalise the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra.

“It is expected that Prof. Sheehan be well informed on events, happenings in Nigeria before issuing a public statement that may ridicule his pedigree.

“We state categorically that the wanton killings happening in Nigeria is an evidence that all is not well with the nation. As a public-policy matters analyst, Prof. Sheehan should have investigated thoroughly before ridiculing his hard earned academic endowment, mortgaging his conscience for a piece of bread from the table of the government.

“Let it be known that the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra is a nation and not an acronym or initial called IPOB. We ask Prof. Sheehan, what was his opinion and conscience as bandits and cattle headers (terrorists in disguise) continue to kill the natives of Nigeria, destroying farmlands and raping our women?

“What was his opinion and call for the designation of Fulani herdsmen as a terrorist organisation by the peoples of Nigeria State? Yet he finds it important to blackmail the democracy of the United States of America and its government to act and label the Biafra nation a terrorist nation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .