Civil Rights arm of Organisation for Biafra Freedom (OFBF) has also condemned the attacks on protesters at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos.

In a statement by its coordinator, Eddie Nwosu, the group said the protest was peaceful with Nigerians calling for an end of impunity and intimidation unleashed on citizens by police, especially the disbanded SARS.

He said the group was encouraged by the courage of young Nigerians who used the #EndSARS campaign to challenge the evil perpetrated by some institutions in Nigeria.