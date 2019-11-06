Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Coalition of Biafra Restoration Council comprising pro-Biafra groups namely Biafra Independence Organization(BIO) Igbo Revolutionary Movement (IRVM) Eastern Peoples Renewal (EPR) and Biafra Clergy Network (BCN) has lauded former president Goodluck Jonathan for given a befitting burial to Ikemba Odimegwu Ojukwu.

The group which commended the former president described the annual celebration of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu’s Posthumous birthday as exhibition of love and gratefulness to Ojukwu .

In press statement signed by the National secretary of the group, Emeka Ibekwe, he said Ojukwu laid an unforgettable foundation for enhancement and restoration of true Africanism and total libration of black man from western domination.

According to Ibekwe “the people of Biafra will always be grateful to President Goodluck Jonathan for giving our late leader a National state burial befitting of a president of a country. Ojukwu was the the president of Biafra and a General of the Peoples Army. He stood for true justice, total freedom and equity for all.

“Today, many Igbo leaders are singing the praises of Ojukwu and also cornering political fame for themselves through identifying with events that concerns Eze Igbo gburugburu” Ibekwe stated.

Similarly, the group said it condemned the anniversary lecture held at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University ,where it claimed professor Kingsley Moghalu and Senator Ike Ekweremadu appeared as apostles of Eze Igbo gburugburu.

” Senator Ike Ekweremadu lives in the same city, Enugu where Ojukwu lives when he was alive, Ike Ekweremadu was a Deputy Senate President when Ojukwu died. He has never visited Ojukwu in his house or acknowledged him as the Igbo leader or Eze Igbo gburugburu, but Ike Ekweremadu was in Ojukwu’s event as chairman of the occasion to speak on a great man he despised. Where was Ike Ekweremadu when Ojukwu was very sick.

“If the memorial lecture was truly in remembrance of Ojukwu, where was the true apostles and loyalists of Ojukwu in the event? Where was Mr Peter Obi, Chief Chekwas Okorie, Chief Victor Umeh and Chief Ralph Uwazuruike? Mr Peter Obi, a staunch apostle and loyalist of Ojukwu changed the name of the state university to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu when he was the governor of Anambra state” The group queried .