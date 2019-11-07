Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Coalition of Biafra Restoration Council has lauded former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, for honouring Dim Emeka Odimegwu-Ojukwu with a state burial.

The coalition comprises the Biafra Independence Organization(BIO), Igbo Revolutionary Movement (IRVM), Eastern Peoples Renewal (EPR) and Biafra Clergy Network (BCN).

A statement by the National Secretary of the group, Emeka Ibekwe, said the people of the South East would remain grateful to Jonathan for allowing Ojukwu to be buried with the honour befitting a president.

“Ojukwu was the president of Biafra and General of the Peoples Army. He stood for true justice, freedom and equity for all. Biafrans will always be grateful to President Goodluck Jonathan for giving him a state burial, befitting a president of a country,” Ibekwe said. The group also condemned the anniversary lecture held at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University,where Prof. Kingsley Moghalu and Senator Ike Ekweremadu delivered papers in favour of Igbo.

“Senator Ike Ekweremadu lives in Enugu where Ojukwu lived when he was alive. Ekweremadu was deputy senate president when Ojukwu died. He never visited Ojukwu or acknowledged him as Igbo leader or Eze Igbo gburugburu, but Ekweremadu was in Ojukwu’s event as chairman of the occasion to speak on a great man he despised. Where was Ekweremadu when Ojukwu was sick?

“It was Peter Obi, a staunch apostle and loyalist of Ojukwu that changed the name of the state university to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu when he was the governor of Anambra. If the memorial lecture was truly in remembrance of Ojukwu, where were the true apostles and loyalists of Ojukwu in the event? Where was Peter Obi, Chekwas Okorie, Victor Umeh and Ralph Uwazuruike?” the group queried.