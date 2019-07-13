Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The coalition of pro Biafra groups, namely: Biafra Independence Organisation (BIO), Igbo Revolutionary Movement (IRM), Eastern Peoples Renewal (EPR), Biafra Clergy Network (BCM) and others has vowed to fight against the federal government’s proposed Ruga settlement for Fulani herdsmen.

According to a press statement by the group’s secretary, Emeka Ibekwe, and made available to Saturday Sun, the group called on other Igbo speaking tribes, as well as, other organisations to join hands in the fight against Ruga, which they described as a common enemy.

The statement further emphasised that “the latest implosions of Fulani’s onslaught with the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari against the Christian dominated Southern Nigeria calls for urgent and proper reactionary measures. Now is the time to build more synergies among the leading pro-Biafra groups, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Igbo governors and traditional, religious, political and opinion leaders of Igbo land. This is not the time to apportion blames against each other. Our people must avoid provocative and inciting statements that pitches one against another.”

The pro Biafra groups absolved the governors of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State of endorsing Ruga in their respective states, warning those behind the rumour to desist, as that is capable of jeopardising the cooperation existing among various Igbo groups to fight Ruga.