Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A coalition of pro-Biafra groups namely Biafra Independence Organization(BIO) Igbo Revolutionary Movement(IRM) Eastern Peoples Renewal(EPR) Biafra Clergy Network (BCM) and others has united against the Federal government’s proposed Ruga settlement for Fulani herdsmen in Igbo land.

According to a press statement by the group’s secretary, Emeka Ibekwe, which was made available to our correspondent, the group also called on other tribes as well as organisations to join hands in the fight against Ruga, which it described as a common enemy.

The statement further noted that “the latest implosions of Fulani’s onslaught, with the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari against the South, calls for urgent and proper reactionary measures.

“Now is the time to build more synergies among the leading pro-Biafra groups, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Igbo governors and traditional, religious, political and opinion leaders of Igbo land. This not the time of apportioning blames against one another. Our people must avoid provocative and inciting statements that pitch one against another.

The group, however, absolved governors of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State of endorsing Ruga in their respective states, warning those behind the rumour to desist as that is capable of jeopardising the cooperation exiting among various Igbo groups to fight Ruga.

“This inciting falsehood against the governors is capable of jeopardising the synergistic approach to disband these foreign marauders called Fulani herdsmen.

“We challenge the traditional rulers and president generals of the host communities of these lands allegedly given to Fulani herdsmen by state governors to show proof of evidences that their state governor gave out lands to our enemies. Ndigbo must know that the strength in unity of purposes is far greater than a sectional strength of one and his group.

“We also hail southeast governors for banning open grazing of cows in Igbo land. We urge them to emulate their Abia State brother, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in his vision in establishing Enyimba Economic City in Aba. We advise our governors to establish mechanical and technological villages across Igbo land to enable our unemployed youths to develop their talents.”