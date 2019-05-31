Magnus Eze, Enugu

As part of activities marking Biafra Remembrance Day, a coalition of pro-Biafra groups gathered in Enugu, yesterday, and unveiled a new name.

This was against the backdrop of security agents on stop and search, openly harassing and brutalising people on the streets of Enugu State capital.

At a press conference attended by leaders of the various groups, leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Comrade Uchenna Madu, said the coalition would, henceforth, be called Biafra Peoples Liberation Movement (BPLM).

He explained that they had not formed a new organisation but merely came under one umbrella; for purpose of restoration and freedom of Biafra.

“As it is not a single organisation, it does not have single leadership. The structure and its operations are based on a collegiate leadership and control. The college of leaders of BPLM (coalition) comprises leaders of all the participating groups and decisions are based on equal voting rights in council. There are equal representations of groups in the council,” Madu stated.

He added that the BPLM comprised Biafrans of Ijaw and Akwa-Cross origin, Igbo and others.

He called on all the groups and leaders agitating for the restoration of Biafra; resource control, restructuring and regional autonomy or sovereignty to join hands with them.

Some of the pro-Biafra groups that make up the BPLM include MASSOB, Eastern Peoples’ Congress (EPC); Igbo Youth Cultural and Restoration Initiative (IYCRI), Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria (MOBIN) and Customary Government of Biafra (CGU) among others.

Elsewhere, security operatives manhandled passengers of commercial tricycles in Enugu, in search of pro-Biafra supporters. At places like Ogui Road; Onu Asata and Obiagu; security men searched mainly youths while fierce looking joint-patrol teams involving Nigerian Air Force personnel and Police combed the streets.