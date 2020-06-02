In a statement signed by the Chief Minister of State and Director of Religious Affairs, Pastor Francis Chigbo, said Biafra is the last hope of the black race.

According to him, “Biafra was born to remedy the wrong done to the South-South and South. In that light, Biafra is here to restore the vulnerable and to also give justice to the oppressed who were denied Justice.”

Ha said was not a utopia, therefore as a nation, it required a committed and trusted leadership that will pilot Biafra to the promised land.

While buttressing the prediction made over sixty years ago by a popular astrologer, Nostrademus, on the creation of Biafra, Pastor Chigbo contended that the Republic of Biafra has really come to stay by the wish of God.

He cited a publication in October 23rd, 2018 by Mr. Femi Adesina, the Presidential Adviser on Media and Publicity quoted President Muhammadu Buhari as saying that ‘those who feel they have another country are free to go.’

Pastor Chigbo however disclosed that “we are sounding it loud and clear that Biafra has come to stay. She shall be the pride of the people and shall also represent the fourth kingdom of God on earth.”

He stressed that those who do not want Biafra to stay are day dreaming, and advised the Ndigbo and others to be of good behavior, adding that any act capable of ridiculing them should be avoided because Biafra is already here with all the paraphernalia to make a nation which have been put in place.