Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The leader of Igbo separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has boasted that in the event that Biafra attains nationhood ‘Nigerians will troop to Biafraland to learn how to run a democratic government.’

The separatist leader, who made the remark through a press statement released by IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful in Owerri, was reacting to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) questioning why the Secretary to the State Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, should be issuing a press statement on behalf of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to Kanu, ‘it is an abomination in a democracy for a mere political appointee to issue a directive to citizens who cannot hold him accountable through the ballot box. This is Government 101.

‘This is how it will be in the future, Nigerians will troop to Biafraland to learn how to run a democratic government and we Biafrans would be glad to teach them for free because they are fellow Africans.’

Meanwhile, the separatist group has questioned the whereabouts of the Vice President to have warranted Mustapha to speak on his behalf.

‘The correct question PDP should be asking is where is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and why is Boss Mustapha doing his job if he’s still alive and well,’ Kanu queried.