Controversial Igbo group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused some Igbo politicians and fake pastors in the country of being a tool in the hands of the Miyetti Allah Fulani cattle breeders to put a sword to the struggle for a Biafra realisation.

According to a statement creditted to the media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, it also noted that the lingering allegation of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu of hating the Christian religion is sponsored by the same fake men of God who he has also accused of perpetrating such act for selfish interest.

According to the statement “We are reliably informed that some unscrupulously corrupt politicians and thieving church leaders are sponsoring this new breed of e-rats of uninformed and clueless individuals hell-bent on churning out unguarded and unsubstantiated statements against IPOB since our leader started his exposition on some fake pastors and men of God in Nigeria who have refused to boldly speak up against the incessant and state sponsored killings and slaughtering of Christians in Nigeria.

“For the benefit of doubt and for the sake of the gullible who are susceptible to these lies, we consider it necessary at this point to put the records straight. Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his life never condemned Christianity because he was raised in a Christian home by Christian parents and will never do such.

“He has respect for Christianity, Islam and other faith based religions around the world. He is surrounded by Judeo-Christian faith practitioners of which he is one. His parents died professing Judeo-Christian values. Only those fake pastors who believe solely in collecting tithes and offerings in churches without looking tangibly towards improving the lives of their fellow Christians in Nigeria are the ones behind this twisted narrative.” Powerful alleged.

He continued ” For the umpteenth time, our Leader does not hate Christianity and will never attack the faith. What he is against is the twisting of some Christian doctrines by selfish and greedy pastors to fleece their brainwashed followers.

“May we also use this opportunity to appeal to all those who may have misunderstood our leader as disrespecting men of God or showing no regards for Christian doctrines to disabuse their minds and understand that he is only opposed to wolves in sheep’s clothing.

” He still has respect for honest men of God who have not compromised their divine mandate. Again, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not against any Biblical injunctions practised by genuine Christians in reverence to God Almighty.

“It is on record and confirmed by the Nigerian ‘Presidency’ that IPOB and its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have been at the forefront of defending Christians in Nigeria more than any Christian group or pastors and men of God have ever done.” Powerful stated.

IPOB has also claimed that it spent a huge amount of money every month in highlighting the plight of persecuted Christians in Nigeria and beyond. Over 80% of the content of his messaging on Twitter @MaziNnamdiKanu, Powerful pointed out is about persecuted Christians.

He therefore slammed the Christaian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for not being at the forefront of defending it’s members on through available social media. “this digital age, the Christian Association of Nigeria with all their resources does not have a single social media presence. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been filling that gap for them.” Powerful claimed.

“Our leader is unwavering in his divine assignment to liberate Biafrans and also every suffering Nigerian who wishes to be free and no amount of cheap blackmail can deter him.

” Therefore, everybody must support his ongoing expository effort which is a mandate from God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama the Elohim in Heaven. All of us shall benefit from it when this struggle is over.

“Our intelligence has revealed that based on these facts, Fulani terrorists in Nigeria government gathered some pastors and men of God, particularly corrupt Igbo politicians to sabotage efforts by IPOB and our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu towards Biafra restoration.

“The insensitive and unguarded statements by these faceless groups and individuals, no doubt sponsored by politicians and some dubious men of God are becoming so confusing to the point that one can hardly tell the difference between a man of God and a politician.

“While some pastors and men of God from Biafraland and other parts of the world appreciate the true gospel which our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu preaches on Radio Biafra to liberate the entire continent of Africa, these self -seeking fellows are bent on twisting the truth he speaks.

“Chukwu Okike Abiama the Most High God in Heaven by his infinite grace and mercy is using our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to educate and liberate our people from the bondage of religious confusion which some pastors are using to destroy the thinking faculties of our people in the whole of Africa for a long time now.

” Forming different groups to attack the great family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is futile because God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama is behind us to deliver Africa and particularly Biafrans who are the bearers of the light of God with which Africans will see.” Powerful asserted.